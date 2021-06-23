“Many patients suffering from haemophilia, or coagulopathies in general, are not aware of the fact that these physical problems are closely related to the pathology they suffer from.“. So Anna Fragomeno, president of Arlafe Onlus (Ligurian regional association affiliated with the Federation of haemophiliacs), explained the importance of the commitment to correct information to patients during the online meeting “Joint function in congenital coagulopathies: compromise, safeguard, rehabilitation and sporting activity“, Promoted by Arlafe Liguria as part of the campaign”We articulate on tour”, Promoted by Sobi with the patronage of FedEmo and landed in Liguria for its tenth stage.





“Osteoarticular prevention and physical activity – points out – they bring undoubted benefits to people with hemophilia. For this reason, as an association, we are committed to offering all the tools to achieve and maintain psycho-physical well-being, necessary for a good quality of life, and “Articoliamo” is an example of this commitment “.