Shot: fragments of UAVs shot down near Moscow found on the understudy of the Minsk highway

Fragments of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that were shot down near Moscow were found on the understudy of the Minsk highway in the Odintsovo city district. This was reported Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the publication, no one was injured in the incident.

Two shock Ukrainian drones were destroyed at about four in the morning on Thursday, August 10, one in the Kaluga region, the other in the area of ​​​​the Central Ring Road (CKAD).

Prior to this, the governor of the Kaluga region, Vladislav Shapsha, noted that the air defense forces (AD) shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Maloyaroslavetsky district.