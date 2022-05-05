Mexico.- This month of May 2022, Mexican citizens will be able to enjoy, once again, the Eta Aquarid meteor showerwhose maximum point will be reached between the night of the 5th and the early morning of the 6th.

The fascinating astronomical event, which is also known as Eta Aquariid, like every year, began in the second half of April and ends in the last days of May.

The meteorite fall of the Eta Aquarids constitutes one of the two meteor showers created by the remains of the Halley cometa giant comet that orbits the Sun every 75 years on average.

Read more: Mexican students participate in the World Robotics Championship in Texas

To the Eta Aquariid that, in general, is usually active between April 19 and May 28 of each year, is added in the month of October the Orionid rainwhich are also created by debris from comet officially named 1P/Halley.

Despite the fact that this phenomenon has been active since last April, the best time to witness the shower of stars, that is, when it is at its maximum splendor, is during the early hours of next Friday, May 6.

More specifically, it is best to look at the sky between the 3:53 a.m. and 6:16 a.m. next Fridayalthough keep in mind that they can be seen from 3:18 until 6:40 in the morning of that day.

As happens on other occasions, there are two ways to follow the astrological phenomenon of the Aquarids: on the one hand, follow them from their point of origin, that is, the radiant; and, on the other hand, look directly at the night sky and wait until it is at its highest point above the horizon, in order to observe the greatest number of meteors.

If what you want is to follow them from the radiant, you can use apps like StarWlak or SkyView to locate the constellations Pegasus and Aquariussince it is located in the middle of these.

Read more: WhatsApp Plus: How to download the new APK 20.00.0 to update the app?

The best thing about the Aquarid meteor shower is that you do not need a telescope or any special equipment to appreciate them, although, like any extraterrestrial phenomenon, it is recommended that you be as far away as possible from the light of urbanizations.