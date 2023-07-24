skull fragments that would belong to composer Ludwig van Beethoven they were returned to the Medical University of Vienna.

The now considered relics were donated by Paul Kaufman in the act called Josephinum.

Kaufmann had Inherited from his great-uncleFranz Romeo Seligmann, these remains of the German composer Beethoven.

Franz Romeo Seligmann was both a physician and anthropologist who received the bone fragments in 1863 during the reburial of bones of beethoven with study purposes.

“We gratefully accept these fragments and will store them responsibly. […] It is about finding the right balance between understandable public interest and respect for a deceased person”, said the rector of the university, Markus Müller.

He stressed that beethoven wished in life that his disease was studied and investigated after his deathbesides that his doctor, Johann Adam Schmidt was also of the Josephinum.

“I feel very privileged to be able to return my inherited Beethoven skull fragments to where they belong,” said Paul Kaufmann.

“Not only they will return ‘home’to the place where beethoven rest now forever, but also to the Medical University of Vienna, which will have them for research,” he said.