Directed by Kornél Mundruczó, Fragments of a woman is the new Netflix drama that, in just a few hours, has positioned itself as one of the most watched movies on the service.

With a story that takes us through the emotional journey of a couple, the plot starring Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf has critics betting on a possible Oscar nomination for the British actress.

What is Fragments of a Woman about?

Pieces of a woman introduces us to Martha (Kirby) and Sean (LaBeouf), a Boston couple who are about to enter the stage of parenthood.

Their lives change forever when the woman goes into labor at home and is cared for by a midwife. After the birth of their daughter, their happiness would not last long when they saw that she died minutes after being born.

Fragments of a woman Photo: Netflix

The hard process of accepting the fact, the confrontation with society and a complicated trial that they must face, take the viewer through scenes not far from reality.

Fragments of a Woman Trailer

In this way, Fragments of a woman, produced by Oscar winner Martin Scorsese, lets us see in just over two hours the grieving process of a couple, which must deal with a family seeking justice, and the subsequent guilt of two parents who wonder what would have happened happened if they had their baby in a hospital.

In social networks, netizens already share their vision of the film and how it has made them reflect on this complicated moment.