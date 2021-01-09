Directed by Kornél Mundruczó, Fragments of a woman is the new Netflix drama that, in just a few hours, has positioned itself as one of the most watched movies on the service.
With a story that takes us through the emotional journey of a couple, the plot starring Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf has critics betting on a possible Oscar nomination for the British actress.
What is Fragments of a Woman about?
Pieces of a woman introduces us to Martha (Kirby) and Sean (LaBeouf), a Boston couple who are about to enter the stage of parenthood.
Their lives change forever when the woman goes into labor at home and is cared for by a midwife. After the birth of their daughter, their happiness would not last long when they saw that she died minutes after being born.
The hard process of accepting the fact, the confrontation with society and a complicated trial that they must face, take the viewer through scenes not far from reality.
Fragments of a Woman Trailer
In this way, Fragments of a woman, produced by Oscar winner Martin Scorsese, lets us see in just over two hours the grieving process of a couple, which must deal with a family seeking justice, and the subsequent guilt of two parents who wonder what would have happened happened if they had their baby in a hospital.
In social networks, netizens already share their vision of the film and how it has made them reflect on this complicated moment.
