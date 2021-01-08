Directed by Kornél Mundruczó, Fragments of a woman is the new drama that, in just a few hours, has positioned itself as one of the most watched movies on Netflix.

With a plot that takes us through the emotional journey of a couple who have lost their daughter at birth, the story starring Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf has critics betting on a possible Oscar nomination for the British actress.

What is Fragments of a Woman about?

Pieces of A Woman introduces us to Martha (Kirby) and Sean (LaBeouf), a Boston couple who are about to enter the stage of parenthood. Their lives change forever when after their home delivery, their newborn daughter loses her life.

Spoiler Warning

What happened at the end of Fragmentos de Mujer?

After what happened, the relationship between Martha and Sean is not the same. With the woman returning to her work, she realizes that not everything will be as before, since she must begin to bear the pity and grief of her colleagues.

In another scene, the couple is seen deciding what to do with their daughter. Martha exposes her decision to donate the baby’s body to science, while Sean thinks otherwise and they argue again. Finally, the relationship breaks down.

Later, Martha’s mother insists that she must take the midwife to court, in order to get justice for her granddaughter. Although she agrees, her vision changes when in the midst of a harsh judgment her decisions at the time of delivery are questioned.

When they go into recess, she leaves court and goes to reveal some photos, which Sean took at the time of Yvette’s birth. Here, she can see the girl’s face and relive the day she was born. Back in front of the judge, Martha takes the floor and tells those present that neither a trial nor the money she can get will give her daughter back. “That woman over there helped me see her, this is enough,” he commented.

The Netflix movie ends with Martha rebuilding her life with her family and saying goodbye to her daughter for the last time. The scene closes with her approaching the bridge Sean was working on and throwing Yvette’s ashes into the sea.

Who is Lucy, the girl who appears in Fragments of a Woman?

In the last scene, we see Lucy, a girl looking to get an apple from a tree; she is Martha’s daughter. The reference to the fruit comes from a previous scene. Before saying goodbye to Yvette, the protagonist can be seen observing some seeds of this fruit in her apartment, which would symbolize a new beginning in her life.