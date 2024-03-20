Starovoit: fragments of a downed S-200 missile fell in the center of Kursk on the night of March 20

The air defense system (air defense) shot down a Ukrainian S-200 missile converted to hit ground targets over the Kursk region on the night of Wednesday, March 20. Rocket debris fell in the center of Kursk and other areas of the city. The governor of the region, Roman Starovoit, announced this in his Telegram-channel.

“There are no casualties. Several roofs were damaged. An examination will be carried out during daylight hours,” Starovoit said immediately after the incident.

Emergency crews have begun restoring power supply; in the near future, electricity will appear in the homes of residents of the regional center Roman StarovoitGovernor of the Kursk region

He soon announced that power supply in Kursk had been completely restored and thanked the repair crews for their efficiency.

Starovoit also noted that if a missile threat is declared in the region and it lasts until dawn, local schools and kindergartens will not work. He urged citizens not to approach dangerous UAV debris and report their discovery by calling 112.

On the morning of March 20, the politician said that at night the Ukrainian Armed Forces also shelled the village of Guevo, Sudzhansky district, Kursk region. None of the residents were injured, but three households were damaged: windows were broken, courtyard buildings were destroyed, and fences were cut by shrapnel. The power line in the village has been broken and restoration work is underway. “We will help the owners with repairs,” he promised.

Photo: RIA Novosti

The Ukrainian Armed Forces could aim at the Kursk nuclear power plant

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were targeting the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (KuNPP), located in the city of Kurchatov, Kursk region. To do this, they used at least five drones and one S-200 missile, he later reported in his Telegram– Mash channel.

According to the publication, debris from drones and missiles shot down on approach to the KuNPP by air defense forces damaged the Vysokaya substation, which supplies electricity to at least seven streets of Kursk.

Officially, the authorities of the Russian region did not report that Ukraine attempted to attack the KuNPP.

KuNPP is located in Kurchatov on the banks of the Seim River, 40 kilometers west of Kursk and approximately 110 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. In terms of the volume of electricity generated, it is among the top four power plants of all types in Russia.

Kursk NPP. Photo: Oleg Kharseev / Kommersant

KuNPP continued to operate as normal

KuNPP is operating normally amid an attempted attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The station reported this in its official Telegram-channel.

“The radiation background at the KuNPP and in the area where it is located is at a level corresponding to the normal operation of power units and does not exceed natural background values,” the station said in a statement.

KuNPP employees added that power units No. 3 and No. 4 operate at the capacity established by the dispatch schedule. Power units No. 1 and No. 2, in turn, operate in the “no generation” operating mode.