Fragments of a rocket were found at the crash site of the Il-76, confirming an attack on the plane

A source in the operational services told TASS that fragments were found at the crash site of the Il-76 plane in the Belgorod region, which are presumably parts of an anti-aircraft guided missile.

According to the source, this confirms the external impact on the aircraft. The found parts will be sent for examination, and the investigation continues to search for parts of the aircraft and other metal objects that could help in the investigation. The search is being conducted over a large area around the crash site.

Found parts of the missile may support the version of the use of Patriot air defense systems

Russian military correspondent Alexander Kots suggested that the Il-76 could have been shot down by the American Patriot anti-aircraft missile system (SAM). He received such data from a member of the Russian Aerospace Forces commission who worked at the crash site. Kots noted that the use of Patriot is indicated by the nature of destruction and damage to the fuselage.

Photo: TASS

France Info also reported the same. According to a French military source, the Il-76 was shot down by a battery of American-made Patriot air defense systems, which were in service with the Ukrainian army.

In turn, military experts stated BBC reports that photographs of the plane's wreckage indicate it was shot down by a surface-to-air missile. “The damage pattern is consistent with a HE-FRAG warhead, which is very common on surface-to-air missiles. This is evidenced by dozens of holes of different sizes, formed from fragments that damaged the fuselage as a result of the warhead explosion,” said Christopher Petrov, an expert on ground-based air defense at Janes, a military intelligence company.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the plane was shot down by an anti-aircraft missile system of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which was located in the area of ​​​​the village of Liptsy, Kharkov region. Radar equipment of the Russian Aerospace Forces recorded the launch of two Ukrainian missiles.

Russia and Ukraine are conducting their own investigations

Russian investigators continue to work at the crash site. In turn, the Security Service of Ukraine opened a criminal case into the plane crash. The investigation is taking place under the article of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on “violation of the laws and customs of war.” It is clarified that the department is carrying out a set of measures “to clarify all the circumstances of the plane crash.”

Photo: Reuters

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky will instruct on an international investigation into the crash of a Russian plane carrying 65 captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers.

I have instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to inform partners about the available data in Ukraine. Our state will insist on an international investigation Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader explained that he also instructed the Main Intelligence Directorate of the country's Ministry of Defense to investigate the fate of all prisoners.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov commented on this, saying that “the crimes of Kyiv clearly need to be sorted out in the course of an international investigation.”

The plane crash became known on January 24. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Il-76 contained 65 captured soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who were transported for exchange, as well as six crew members and three accompanying persons.