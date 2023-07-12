An expedition of scientists revealed this week that they found fragments of a mysterious meteorite that fell into deep waters of the Pacific Ocean and that may be evidence of an advanced extraterrestrial civilization.

The head of the research is the astrophysicist Avi Loeb, who affirms that the discovery “opens a new frontier in astronomy, in which what is outside the solar system is studied through a microscope instead of a telescope”.

Loeb is nicknamed, jokingly, as the alien hunter from Harvard University, but his scientific credentials make it hard to completely dismiss his theses, like the one above.

He was responsible for the Astrophysics department of that prestigious university and professor at that institution. He has published scholarly books and 700 articles on the birth of stars, black holes, the future of the universe, and the search for extraterrestrial life. He collaborated with figures like Stephen Hawking. He is founder and director of the Black Hole Initiative and was director of the Institute for Theory and Computation at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. In 2021 he published Alien, book that addresses the debate on whether the Oumuamua object is a scrap or a work of non-human intelligent life.

“Thinking that we are unique, special and privileged is arrogant,” said the professor that year – who likes to be called only “curious farmer” – who now believes he has found evidence of alien existence. He has just completed a $25,562,000 expedition to search for signs of the IM1 meteorite, which crashed off the coast of Papua, New Guinea, in 2014 and is believed to have come from interstellar space.

The 61-year-old scientist tells journalist Bevan Hurley, from the English newspaper The Independent, who oversaw a team that found 50 small spherules, or molten blobs, using a magnetic sled dropped from the expedition ship Silver Star 2 kilometers deep in the ocean.

He thinks the small objects, about half a millimeter, may be made of an alloy of steel and titanium, much stronger and different from the iron found in regular meteorites. More proof was required, but he thinks they were created by an advanced extraterrestrial civilization.

Signs of interstellar archeology

Licensed by Harvard, Loeb directs the Galileo Project, looking for signs of interstellar archaeology. Of course, this has caused controversy in the community of astronomers, even more so since he published Alien, in which he argues that Oumuamua, a pancake-shaped space rock the size of a football field visible in 2017, could have been interstellar technology. His ideas have put him at odds with much of the community, but the scientist told The Independent that his detractors are “arrogant” in dismissing his findings.

Project Galileo began in 2019, when the IM1 object came to the attention of his research team while searching for irregular space rocks detected around Earth in the open meteor catalog of NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies. The celestial body was noted for its high speed (it traveled faster than 95 percent of nearby asteroids) and explosion, much lower in Earth’s atmosphere than most meteorites.

“The object was harder than all the other space rocks recorded in the same NASA catalogue, it was an outlier in the strength of the material,” Loeb added. He and his colleague and Harvard student, Amir Siraj, calculated with 99.999 percent confidence that IM1 had traveled to Earth from another star. Initially, the pair had their paper rejected for publication in an academic journal and prevented from gaining access to key US government classified data on that object.

But then, in April of last year, the Space Command of the United States Department of Defense (responsible for military operations in outer space) wrote to Loeb’s team, following a request, that this institution had confirmed that the speed of IM1 it was “accurate enough” to indicate that it came from interstellar space.

With a combination of data, Loeb was able to estimate an approximate area where IM1 debris had fallen. With $1.5 million in funding from Charles Hoskinson, founder of blockchain company Cardano, Loeb assembled his team of explorers.

“We did it. We recovered spherules from the first recognized interstellar meteorite, and I brought over 50 of them to the Harvard University Observatory that remained in the depths of the ocean. They are submillimeter in size, appear under a microscope as beautiful metallic marbles, and were found where IM1 crashed, about 85 kilometers off the coast of Manus Island in Papua,” Loeb posted in a statement on Twitter.

The expedition used a magnetic sled that reached the bottom of the ocean for search and collection. He found only black powder of volcanic ash. Loeb admitted that he was frustrated to find only that. After a week of trying, a one-third-millimeter filter was used on the magnet to sift out the tiny volcanic particles and examine, under a microscope, the remaining larger particles. The result of the compositional analysis implied 84 percent iron, 8 silicon, 4 magnesium, and 2 titanium, plus trace elements.

The spherules are formed when meteorites and asteroids explode and have been found at impact sites around the world. Loeb said the material found at first appeared to be just shards of corroded iron, but when examined with fluorescent X-rays, it was determined they were most likely an alloy of steel and titanium, also known as S5. “The strength of S5 steel is far superior to that of iron meteorites…”, he wrote, convinced that his “interstellar expedition” discovered tiny specks of an extraterrestrial life form.

Professor Loeb’s next book will be called Interstellar, and will be out to the public in August.