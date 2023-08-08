Gladkov: Fragments of a downed UAV damaged a power line near Belgorod

Fragments of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) shot down in the sky over the Belgorod region damaged a power line. This was announced by the head of the Russian border region Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram.

A kamikaze drone tried to attack the village of Zhuravlevka, the governor explained. The UAV was destroyed by air defense means.

The power transmission line, damaged as a result of falling debris, was restored, Gladkov stressed. In addition, a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive device in the same village. There were no consequences of this attack.

On August 7, in the Kursk region, with the help of electronic warfare (EW), two more drones were planted. One of them had the symbols of the Azov Battalion (the organization is recognized as a terrorist organization in Russia and banned).