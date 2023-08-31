Fragments of a downed cruise missile damaged a power line in Crimea

A power transmission line (TL) was damaged by shrapnel from a downed cruise missile in Crimea. Power supply is planned to be restored within an hour, Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of Crimea, said in his Telegram channel on Wednesday, August 30th.

“Fragments of a downed rocket damaged a power line. The accident will be eliminated within an hour,” he said.

Kryuchkov did not specify the power line voltage class. He also did not name the areas that were left without electricity.

Earlier on August 30, the Crimean head Sergei Aksyonov said that a cruise missile was shot down by air defense forces in the eastern part of the region.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that on Wednesday evening, terrorist attacks by Ukraine in two regions of the country were suppressed. In the sky over the Bryansk region, two aircraft-type drones were destroyed with the help of an air defense system. In the Republic of Crimea, air defense systems also managed to shoot down a Ukrainian missile.

Earlier, the governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, confirmed that air defense systems had worked in the region, which destroyed two drones.