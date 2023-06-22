The developer Ullucus Heaven has unveiled the release date for the romantic visual novel Fragment’s Notes 2+. This new version of the title will be available worldwide starting next year 21 September exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

At the moment we do not yet know the launch price for the visual novel, but the software house has confirmed that the additional stories will also be present inside Side: Shizuku And Side: Yukitsuki. We just have to wait for more information.

Source: Ullucus Heaven Street Gematsu