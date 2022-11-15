On the occasion of the press conference announcing the reimbursement of romosozu-mab, the new drug for the treatment of severe osteoporosis in post-menopausal women at high risk of fracture, developed by UCB in collaboration with Amgen, Umberto Tarantino , full professor of diseases of the musculoskeletal system at the Tor Vergata University of Romane and director of UOC orthopedics and traumatology B of the Tor Vergata UniRoma 2 Polyclinic, describes the characteristics that distinguish a person at risk of fragility fracture.