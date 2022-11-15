Postmenopausal women with severe osteoporosis, and therefore at high risk of fragility fractures, have a new pharmacological treatment available. It is romosozumab and was developed by UCB in collaboration with Amgen. Iacopo Chiodini, president of Siommms, Maurizio Rossini, professor of Rheumatology at the University of Verona and Maria Luisa Brandi, president of Firmo and Off, and member of the International Osteoporosis Foundation Board, talk about it.