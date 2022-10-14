Fragile bones under the lens of Siommms, the Italian Society of Osteoporosis, Mineral Metabolism and Skeletal Diseases, with the Impact project. “It involves the application of the Fracture liason service (Fls) model, a system for identifying and inserting the patient who has been billed, or is at risk of fracture, in a path that identifies him, makes a diagnosis and therapy and follows him , possibly, after the fracturing event. In 10 Siommms reference centers we will test the FSL, applying this path to see if it is feasible, is it cost-effectiveness, that is sustainable from an economic point of view, and applicable on a national scale “. Thus Iacopo Chiodini, president of Siommms, during the XXII National Congress of the scientific society, in progress in Bari until October 15.

“In Italy – explains the specialist – about 500 thousand fragility fractures occur a year: more than 100 thousand are of the femur”. These determine, “in addition to an important mortality, costs for patients and also for the national health system”. Currently “these patients are not adequately identified in Italy, only a small part (one in 5)” is, “because in the Italian emergency rooms there is no immediate identification of the frail patient”. Instead, as foreseen in the Impact project, “the patient should be placed in a therapeutic diagnostic path (Fls) that takes him to the ‘bone specialist’, that is the bone expert, who treats him and reduces the risk of fracture” in so that, after, “it is followed by a rehabilitator to reduce the impact of comorbidities (other diseases that may be present, ed) and the consequences caused by the bill”.

The identification of the fractured patient or at risk of refraction is one of the main topics of the Siommms Congress, during which international experts will also address issues related to new drugs and the role of vitamin D, whose deficiency contributes to bone fragility.

“This congress has 4 fundamental guidelines”, sums up Chiodini. The first concerns young people: “The most deserving, already present in terms of research at national level, have been awarded, and have rewarded Siommms itself, with an autonomous symposium”. The other axis is transversality: “We have involved, in joint symposia – continues President Siommms – different scientific societies that share themes and issues that are typically of relevance to our society but can address them from a different and productive point of view”. The third element is “internationalization: symposia with scientific societies such as the American Asbmr and the European Ects ​​make us present, like Siommms, on the international scene” and give us the “opportunity to exchange opinions, the most important thing for everyone. The partners”. Then there is “the territory, where the attempt is to bring knowledge and awareness of fragility fractures. Osteoporosis is not so important, but fragility fractures – specifies Chiodini – We must push the territory to be aware” of presence “of patients at risk of fragility fracture and to identify them”.