On the occasion of the press conference announcing the reimbursement of romosozu-mab, the new drug for the treatment of severe osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk of fracture, developed by UCB in collaboration with Amgen, Maria Luisa Brandi, President Firmo (Italian Foundation for Research on Bone Diseases) and President Off (Observatory Fragility Fractures), spoke about the factors that contribute to exposing post-menopausal women to the risk of fragility fractures.