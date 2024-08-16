Fragili: how many episodes, duration and when the series ends on Canale 5

How many episodes are planned for Fragili, the new TV series broadcast on Canale 5? It is a single episode, broadcast on Canale 5 in absolute first vision tonight, August 16, 2024, at 9:20 pm. The fiction is divided into two parts, but they will both be broadcast tonight, in a single evening. The plot is inspired by a true story: a group of elderly people are suddenly evicted from their retirement home, finding themselves welcomed into an educational community for children. So don’t expect episodes in the next few days. Both parts of Fragili are broadcast today, in prime time and late night.

Duration

But how long is Fragili? The series as mentioned is divided into two parts, both airing today, August 16. It starts at around 9:20 pm on Canale 5 and the series will end around 1:30 am. Over four hours, including advertising. Each of the two parts lasts about two hours.