The mathematics teacher of the master’s institute in Rome Jean-Jacques Rousseau will go to trial for “abuse of means of correction”: it is the school attended by Luca (invented name), the 17-year-old student who took his own life in 2019 because – according to the Prosecutor’s Office – harassed by his professor.

According to what was reconstructed by the investigators, who also listened to his classmates, the teacher would have made fun of him for most of the year, in front of the other students. It was July 11 four years ago when the young man, who had learning problems, decided to call it quits.

He thought that he had become the target of this man, that he was teased for his specific ailments, of which he was perfectly aware. He had also talked about it with some comrades, who however did not imagine a similar epilogue. He lived in the house with his parents, took a rope, went to the garage, and hanged himself.

In the last days of his life, his parents had noticed a change in him: he was closed in on himself, he was unable to work out the strange relationship with that teacher.

Rossella Di Giuseppe, then principal of the institute, claimed that the man was unfit to teach, but said she did not have the powers to remove him.

After the police had downgraded the case to a “normal” suicide, the turning point came thanks to the confessions of classmates. Many have told of the humiliations to which Luca was subjected at school, the father of the student collected them and informed the investigators.

The police listened to the entire class, who will now – three years later – probably be called to testify before a judge. The first hearing in the Court of Assizes is scheduled for mid-April.