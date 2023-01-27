Huub Stevens will no longer work as a football coach. Stevens has declared his career as a coach ended due to health reasons. ,,I will be 70 this year, my coaching career is definitely over”, said Stevens in the Kölner Express. “Recently I received a request from a club in the Netherlands, but I don’t risk that anymore. I can no longer justify that to my family and the club.”

Stevens also rules out a possible board position. “No, I no longer take on official positions,” says the 69-year-old Limburger. “I am no longer actively involved. You can always ask me for my opinion, but that’s all.”

According to Stevens, the reason for the decision has everything to do with his health. “My body gave me a clear warning. I was recently taken to the hospital because I suddenly felt chest pain. The doctors then diagnosed pericarditis, an inflammation of the pericardium. That was a clear ‘yellow card’ for me. It was a clear sign that I needed to take care of myself even more.” See also Dance | An Italian theater canceled the performance of a top Russian dancer tattooed with images of Putin

Premier League numbers

View all videos about the Eredivisie, all results, the program, the position and all statistics (top scorers, yellow and red cards and assists) at the bottom of this article. Check out our match center here!

Stevens also recently underwent knee surgery. “I should have done that ten years ago. After the operation I was able to play eighteen holes on the golf course without any problems. Before that I always had severe pain in my knees.”

After his active football career, Stevens was a trainer of PSV and Roda JC, among others. He also managed Schalke 04 four times, the German club with which he won the UEFA Cup in 1997. He was also active at Hertha BSC, FC Köln, Hamburger SV, VfB Stuttgart and TSG Hoffenheim. Stevens was also a member of the supervisory board at Schalke.

goal alert

Don’t miss a goal: install Goal Alert for free and receive a notification and a video of every goal scored by your selected club within five minutes during matches. Also follow all the (international) football of today in our live football center. See also In Ingushetia shelled the house of an official who praised Kadyrov

Program premier league





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Premier league standings





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Statistics Premier League





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.