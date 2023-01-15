Two years after the assault on the Capitol in Washington, a new attack carried out by hordes of the extreme right against the main centers of federal power in Brazil has set off all the alarms about the fragility of democracies. The insurgent uprising against the democratic pact instigated by supporters of Jair Bolsonaro had already been attempted without success in Washington. But also in Germany, in December 2022, when its intelligence services stopped a conglomerate of far-right officials and retired members of the security forces who sought to occupy places of institutional power to overthrow the republic. The recent succession of these assaults obeys very similar logic: the manipulation of followers with alternative realities through social networks, the inoculation in public opinion of the suspicion of stolen elections and the delegitimization of the political adversary through the media. communication or even courts, together with the systematic discredit of the electoral bodies that rule on the results of the elections.

To strengthen and guarantee their survival, democracies need democrats at the forefront who are strongly committed to their protection. But today there seem to be plenty of illiberal leaders —such as the prime ministers of Poland, Hungary or Israel, or the former presidents of Brazil and the United States, and some other representatives or former representatives of democratic regimes— who are considered the main architects of a dangerous regression in respect for truth, the rule of law and the institutions that make democracies worthy of the name. This dotted line that traces the path to the dangerous outcome of the assault on institutional powers is closely connected with the claim of populists to circumvent the system of institutional checks and balances typical of liberalism, and to gradually transform democracies into electoral autocracies. That people whom only they claim to legitimately represent is excluded in an increasing number of decisions once they come to power. From there, they will use whatever means—manipulative or disruptive—that are necessary to cling to it.

Bolsonaro’s weak condemnation of the assault on Brazilian institutions after his explicit refusal to admit defeat and after weeks of protests by extremists camped out in front of military bases calling for a coup, or Trump’s ambiguous attitude when hordes of his followers forced their way into the Capitol, point to the rupture produced between the populist demagogic excesses and the open claim to undermine democracies. The objective of the populists is to prevent someone other than them from being able to govern, even if for that they need to liquidate the institutions that act as a counterweight to the executive power. Its mission is to eliminate alternation in power; that is why they contest all elections if they do not win when they have previously discredited the control mechanisms.

This permanent search for confrontation of populisms in our societies constitutes one of the main markers of contemporary democracies. Social fragmentation and the existence of increasingly close elections will require attitudes and pronouncements from political representatives that show absolute and clear respect for the basic rules of the democratic game, and the first of these is tolerance of political adversaries and peaceful alternation. and clean in power. But they will also require the obligation on the part of the leaders to govern for the majorities, avoiding delving into the division and bitterness that increasingly affects a greater number of presumably armored democracies. The international proliferation of coups d’état and the deliberate desire of illiberal leaders to weaken or even break the rules of the democratic game are a warning about the threat that the extreme right represents today for democracy. And it should be remembered: trivializing this threat is another symptom of democratic deterioration.