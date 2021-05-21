ofCindy Boden shut down

Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas have agreed on a ceasefire in the Middle East conflict. Merkel welcomes this. Israel’s prime minister also speaks out. The news ticker.

In the morning hours of Friday (May 21), a ceasefire between Israel * and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip came into effect (see first report).

Chancellor Angela Merkel * welcomes the ceasefire (see update from May 21st, 12 noon).

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu * speaks of “new rules of the game” with regard to the Islamist Hamas (see update from May 21, 12.50 p.m.).

This news ticker on the Middle East conflict is continuously updated.

Update from May 21, 4:51 p.m .: Israel’s head of government has thanked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for his efforts in brokering the ceasefire in the Gaza conflict. Al-Sisi played an important role in restoring peace, security and stability in the region, Benjamin Netanyahu said on his Twitter account. With the mediation of the neighboring North African country, the parties had agreed on a ceasefire. It has been in effect since Friday morning, there were no violations until the afternoon.

Hamas and Israel agree – but Netanyahu is already threatening with “new rules of the game”

Update from May 21, 12.50 p.m .: After the ceasefire in the Gaza conflict came into force, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke of “new rules of the game” vis-à-vis the Islamist Hamas. Israel will react harshly to new rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu warned on Friday during a visit to the military headquarters in Tel Aviv. “We have changed the equation not only for the time of the operation, but also for the future.” In the first few hours since it came into force, the agreed cease-fire lasted.

Netanyahu spoke of great successes in the fight against Hamas. An underground wall along the Gaza Strip, which was completed before the operation, completely prevented the possibility of Hamas attack tunnels. But they have also destroyed defense tunnels, the so-called metro system under residential areas in the coastal strip itself. “Hamas can no longer hide.” In addition, the Israeli army killed many leading members of the militant organizations Hamas and Islamic Jihad, said Netanyahu. “Those who have not been killed know that our long arm can reach them anywhere – above and below the ground.”

Chancellor Merkel welcomes the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

Update from May 21st, 12 noon: Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the German government have the ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and militant Palestinians (see first report) welcomed. “That’s good news. Now it is important that this ceasefire is respected, that it lasts, “said government spokesman Steffen Seibert on Friday in Berlin.” It is now also important that humanitarian aid for the population in the Gaza Strip can now continue quickly. ”

In addition, work should continue on a substantial political dialogue, demanded the federal government after the words of Seibert. Only a political two-state solution could resolve the causes of the conflict. All sides should keep this goal in mind.

The UN Aid for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), meanwhile, warned against excessive hopes. The ceasefire is a first step, but it does not solve the real problems, said UNRWA Director Matthias Schmale in Geneva. “War will break out again as long as the fundamental causes are not addressed.” Looking at the situation of many Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, he added: “When you have a job, earn your own money and can buy your own food instead of the UN to trust, then one is less inclined to join groups like Hamas. “

Middle East conflict: Gaza people flock to the streets at night to celebrate the ceasefire

Update from May 21, 6:34 a.m .: The time had come early on Friday morning: Militant Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and Israel ended their harsh attacks on each other for the time being. A ceasefire brokered by Egypt came into effect at 2 a.m. (1 a.m. CEST) and was initially observed by both sides. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the previous exchange of blows cost 232 lives in the Gaza Strip. Israel speaks of 12 killed in their country. In the Gaza Strip, thousands of people streamed into the streets and breathed their relief at the end of the horror with fireworks, shots in the air and shouts of “Allahu akbar” amid the ruins.

Following the agreement on the ceasefire, US President Joe Biden said there was now a “real opportunity” to make progress towards lasting peace in the Middle East. A spokesman for Netanyahu stressed, however, that the ceasefire was carried out without any preconditions. UN Secretary General António Guterres welcomed the end of the fighting and called on all sides to abide by the agreement. The Portuguese had previously expressed shock about the death of many civilians. “If there is a hell on earth, it is the life of the children in Gaza,” he said in New York.

Middle East conflict: ceasefire between Israel and Hamas holds for the time being – both sides achieve goals

Despite numerous destruction in its infrastructure and the many victims, Hamas sees itself as the winner. She has proven herself to be the true protector of Jerusalem and a fighter for the rights of the Palestinian people, Hamas leader Mushir al-Masri said in Gaza on Thursday. This was directed against Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas in the West Bank, who is more willing to compromise in relation to Israel, and who, unlike Hamas, does not deny Israel its right to exist. Hamas also managed to spark serious unrest between Jewish and Arab Israelis and to draw the attention of the international community back to the unresolved conflict.

Israel, for its part, wanted an end to the rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip. This goal has been achieved for the time being, although, according to Israeli information, the Palestinians shot down a total of 4,340 rockets at Israel. In addition, the ability of Palestinian militant groups in the Gaza Strip to carry out future attacks on Israel should be reduced. The well-equipped Israeli army was able to do that too, albeit at a high humanitarian price, with which Israel is attracting criticism. And Hamas always recovered from previous blows after a few years.

Ceasefire in the Middle East conflict: Hamas and Israel agree – Foreign Minister Maas gives first details

First report from May 20th: Munich / Gaza / Tel Aviv – Rockets and fighter jets should stay on the ground: Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas have agreed on a ceasefire in the Middle East conflict * from Thursday night to Friday (May 21).

This was confirmed by the Palestinian organization Hamas in the evening. The media had previously reported that the Israeli security cabinet approved a ceasefire. The ARD and the ZDF also reported on Thursday evening of a ceasefire in the region.

Armistice in the Middle East conflict: Hamas and Israel seem to agree

In the afternoon, the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) met with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mahmud Abbas, the President of the West Bank. The ceasefire should apply from Friday, 2 a.m. (CET).

Maas said in “heute journal” on ZDF: “We coordinated very closely with the Americans. We also talked to the Egyptians who have contacts with Hamas. ”In the last few days it was very successful to talk to everyone involved. Now the Israeli cabinet still has to confirm the ceasefire, said Maas, who was on the tarmac for the return flight to Germany during the TV interview. An official confirmation from Netanyahu was still missing at this point in time.

Armistice in the Middle East conflict: Heiko Maas met with Benjamin Netanyahu and Mahmud Abbas

It is now a matter of rebuilding trust between the two sides, said Maas, representing the Federal Government of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) *. He continued to advocate the “two-state solution” and called Hamas “terrorists”.

The Federal Foreign Minister continued to report that talks between Israel * and the Palestinian Authority should soon take place. Maas also warned of individual provocations in the coming days that could “rekindle the conflict”.

The last time there had been the most violent fighting between the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas and the Israeli military in years after clashes between Palestinians and Israeli settlers and security forces in Jerusalem.