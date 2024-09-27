It was the year 2013 when Francesca Presentini, known on the web as Fraffrogpublished his first comic book work “The Pill Planet”: the adventure, which earned Francesca the Best Comic award at the 2013 Art Books Wanted International, is back in bookstores with a special edition.

Published by Gigabyethe volume is un revised and updated edition of the very first comic published by the Tuscan authorand illustrates the history of the Pill Planet, the most mysterious celestial body in the Solar System.

Readers will thus be able to take action an incredible journey through the cosmosmeeting funny and unusual characters such as the exuberant Sun, the happy Red Hemisphere, rich in active ingredients, and the sad White Hemisphere, full of side effects, the always hungry Jupiter and the curious Beaver, suffering from constant mood swings, which created an immense dam that holds together the two hemispheres of the Pill Planet.

Fraffrog will meet all fans in specials meet and greet at some selected bookshops and comic shops, as well as at the main fairs such as Lucca Comics & Games, Romics and Milan Games Week & Cartoomics.

After a short presentation, in which the new book will be told, the author will answer all the questions from the public and subsequently a copy signing session. Just visit the page dedicated to events on the site Gigabye to find out all the information.

