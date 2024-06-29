Further updates have arrived on the conditions of Aleix Espargaro and Lorenzo Savadori, both protagonists of two bad falls during the Sprint race in Assen. A few hours after the checkered flag, Aprilia published a statement reassuring the fans and enthusiasts regarding the riders’ injuries, results conscious and without any serious symptoms.

However, following more in-depth medical tests carried out before 8pm, both Espargarò and Savadori unfortunately reported some fractures. As for the Spaniard, who actually appeared to have pain in his hand after getting up, the CT scan found the simple fracture of the 5th metacarpalHis presence for the race now remains in serious doubt, even if before the warm up he will undergo new medical checks.

Unfortunately, Leonardo Savadori, who is a wild card this weekend, will not take part in the Dutch Grand Prix. The rider from Cesena had fallen during the 5th lap, even if the images of his accident have never been shown by international directors, so it is not known what really happened. In any case, “Savadori was subjected to a further clinical and instrumental examination which highlighted multiple fractures of the transverse processes of the lumbar spine. This damage means that the race in Assen cannot be run.”