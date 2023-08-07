Jose Matosthe defender of Burgos CF that this past Sunday caused a serious injury to Giuliano Simeone in a friendly match against Deportivo Alavés, he has apologized to the attacker and wished for a speedy recovery, while denouncing insults and threats against him on the networks.

For the most part they come from Deportivo Alavés fans, who on their return to the first division had been reinforced with striker Giuliano Simeone, on loan from Atlético de Madrid coached by his father, Diego Pablo Simeone.

“I’m sorry with all my heart, Giuliano. It goes without saying that, obviously, it is not an intentional entry, but rather a game incident. From my experience, I would never harm any professional colleague,” writes Matos, who assures that he is ” receiving many threats” that are “out of place.

🚑 The ambulance entered the field of play to take the footballer on loan from the #Atletico Madrid. 🙏 José Matos has already apologized on his social networks, he has also condemned the threats and insults he has received due to the seriousness of the entry. pic.twitter.com/TpUpCjjt49 — 🎙The Pressure (@LaPresionDig) August 7, 2023

On the contrary, players like David Carmona, Ivan Lopezfrom other teams, and his teammates Jose Antonio Caro and Curro Sánchez, have sent messages to the Burgos defender.

Burgos fans, in a private capacity, and the Federation of Peñas del Burgos CF They have opened the hashtag #MatosEstamosContigo on the networks to send messages of encouragement to the black and white player and have condemned “the threats he is receiving”.

José Matos has finished his message on the networks sending “a lot of strength” and wishing his rival a speedy recovery, in addition to reiterating his “most sincere apologies”

