E.It’s not that our children haven’t learned anything in the past twelve months. You can now ventilate perfectly, for example. And even if you have completely forgotten most of the spelling rules, you can still use the spacing rules at any time, both at school and at home: This way you know that it is better not to get too close to Dad if he was just bunched up in the Zoom meeting comes.

Jörg Thomann Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Federal Minister of Education Anja Karliczek is still worried. The gap between the pupils and the set learning goals is also considerable, which is why she demands that 2021 and 2022 should be “catch-up years”. After months without school sports, the students should start a collective race to catch up, which, given that it is planned to last two years, should not be a sprint, but a marathon, oh well, an ultra-man.

So even if the year abroad has been canceled for most of them, there is now at least the catch-up year for everyone who may one day provide for similarly glorified memories: Do you remember back then, in our catch-up year? The term sounds promising, even if the stated intention has to be fulfilled for the time being – not child’s play in view of the fact that the school time for some recently felt more like a sabbatical year.

But how are the students supposed to catch up? It is often said: with Saturday classes. Unfortunately, many teachers have no time at the weekend, at some point they have to decipher and correct all the work sheets written in distance lessons. But pensioners over eighty or ninety could step into the breach. They might come up with a slate and cane, but at least they are vaccinated. Or soldiers of the Bundeswehr are deployed here again, who would make up for any educational weaknesses with authority.

Like the race between the hare and the hedgehog

In view of the snail race during vaccination, one suspects that our entire country would need a year to catch up. Sure, in this country thoroughness is more important than speed, but then things didn’t just go like that, but completely wrong. Germany’s fight against Corona is like a race between rabbits and hedgehogs: wherever the long-eared head hops, the virus stretches its prickly head. “Ick bün all here”, it shouts, “and bün mutates.” Because it’s smart: the more rabbits are always more mobile, the less they need to move.

But the literature only helps to a limited extent. Goethe only described the apprenticeship and the wandering years to us, but not the catching up years of Wilhelm Meister, who did not dawdle while wandering either. Another champion, namely Bayern Munich, has just done it again and caught up with a 2-0 draw against Dortmund, which has put BVB on another year of catching up. Schalke 04 have a lot more catching up years behind them, where at least they have created the conditions to be able to celebrate another year of promotion at some point. However, it is better to keep your hands off Jogi Löw, who will soon be back on the market: His resignation came so suddenly that one must suspect a mask deal behind it.

But where are the mentality monsters like the FCB in the federal and state governments? How many catch-up years will Germany be allowed to string together? Instead of just catching up, shouldn’t we overtake right away – maybe even without catching up with anyone? Walter Ulbricht’s efforts in this direction, however, were quickly overtaken, namely by reality. What happened to him like the CDU top candidates in the upcoming state elections, which, despite a few months of catching up, run the risk of picking up too few voters.

Either way, our year of catching up will not be an easy one. It will be particularly painful for German holidaymakers that the English are unreachable when vaccinating and have long since placed their towels at the pools on Mallorca. And it shouldn’t help the German schoolchildren that many of them are now looking smarter with the new glasses that the excess of screen time has brought on them. In the end, they should only get top marks if they are allowed to take their final exams as self-tests.