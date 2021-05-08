I.n times when nothing is as it used to be, at least as a conservative you have to be happy about everything that opposes this frenzied, unstoppable change. Seen in this way, even the divorce of Mr. and Mrs. Gates has something comforting about it: Money alone still doesn’t make you happy, not even a lot of money. And after all, the two of them have so much of it that they can still give away half even after purchasing the usual billionaire minimum equipment.

As you can see, we are full of envy. Yes, we were infected too. With this pathogen that settled in Germany long before Corona. For a few weeks now, a particularly contagious mutant has been rampant in our country: the vaccine envy. The coronavirus may have frightened us in many ways – it has not yet been able to buy our envy.

The vaccination invidia occurs in two phases. A sure sign of an acute outbreak is the question: “Whaaas, you have already been vaccinated?” It follows, even if not spoken out loud: He’s not even sixty! Since when have corns been considered a serious pre-existing condition? Maybe he knows someone in the health department? Of course, private patient!

With the status of Porsche drivers

The vaccination only reaches the highest alert level, i.e. yellow, when it comes to the administered vaccine. Biontech-vaccinated people enjoy the status of Porsche owners – at least from the point of view of Astra drivers. With the Mainz precious substance in your muscles, the world is as open again after three to six weeks as the sky is for the pilot of a 911 convertible. On the other hand, you had to wait three months for the second AstraZeneca vaccination – until yesterday. And then, after the injection, some vector-vaccinated people shake it up as if they had poured sand into an old Opel.

You should have seen the envious looks that were cast in our vaccination center from the Astra waiting area into the Biontech zone! That was not only because there were a lot of old sacks in the Astra gate and over there in the Biontech lounge mostly young things. Only scarce things are sexy. Spahn now throws the Astra syringes at anyone who is not yet sitting on a tree at three. And even the sudden reduction in the waiting time from three months to four weeks does not dispel the smell of sour beer that wafts around the Astra cans.

Like hash before a rock concert

It was therefore a small miracle that none of the Biontech privileged people in the vaccination center were deprived of their vaccination card. And that dark figures in front of the hall did not offer authorizations for a Biontech shot like hashish before a Pink Floyd concert.

However, there were people standing there who were watching the lemmings move to the vaccination center in a relaxed manner, not to say: smiling. On the long, winding vaccination path in the exhibition hall, we too asked ourselves whether one should really be led to the vaccination bank as piously as a lamb.

Who can keep the chip factory: Bill or Melinda?

If only the news of the Gates divorce had gotten known a little earlier! That would have reminded us of the many theories that Bill Gates is behind the pandemic and thus the whole vaccination. (Why was Melinda never suspected?) The broken couple would therefore not only have to agree who gets which villa and which aircraft, but also who is allowed to keep the underground chip factory, which must be gigantic in size. Could irreconcilable differences regarding how to proceed until world domination were perhaps the real reason for the couple’s surprising separation? Even more important: Which of the two will now get the transmitter with which the chips injected into us can be controlled?

However, we had the vaccine envy before we were chipped. So that can only have been implanted in us by our own government as part of the administrative assistance for Gates. How does that work? With strange and inscrutable appointments for vaccinations, the exclusion of private doctors and their patients, an increasingly unprincipled prioritization and so on. Our politics really did a great job here, and that has to be acknowledged without envy.