So Slowly you understand why Schröder still can’t let go of Putin, even though he’s supposed to be a strict abstainer. Obviously, the gentlemen have a very similar sense of humor in common. How must they have whinnied when Schröder asked Putin if he could tell the joke about the cantonal solution for the Donbass in Germany too. A second Switzerland in eastern Ukraine as a compromise to end the war! Emil Steinberger couldn’t have come up with a better gag either.

On the other hand, Schroeder’s joke that it wasn’t Moscow’s fault that the famous gas turbine was still lying around in Germany fell flat; that’s an old Kremlin joke. In addition, the incumbent chancellor stole the show from his predecessor and party friend on this subject with his trip to Siemens. A spectacular picture says more than a thousand words of propaganda. And that was almost a painting: Olaf “You never walk alone” Scholz alone in front of the mighty machine – you could see immediately who the Hamlet of German politics is: Turbine or not Turbine, that’s the question!

Merz and Söder should have bathed in the cooling water

Merz and Söder – you could also call them heart and soul by now – had to make quite an effort to keep up with the fight for the attention of the Germans chasing after heaters. Less than patting a nuclear reactor would not have lured a citizen out from behind the cannon stove looted from the hardware store. Considering the legendary politicians who (allegedly) ate radioactive whey powder or even swam across the Rhine, the Union chairmen should perhaps have taken a dip in the cooling water to demonstrate how unproblematic the peaceful use of nuclear power is. But even in the white suits and yellow rubber shoes, Merz and Söder looked like angels sent from heaven to fight the cancel culture, at least in the field of life extension.

Smack the green one

A little more substance would do the discussion really good, because the government and opposition only agree on one thing in the dispute over nuclear power: that it is a sham debate. Göring-Eckardt justified this accusation with the observation that the opposition (probably including the FDP) was only concerned with “smothering the Greens”.







But the CSU also speaks of a sham debate when it is accused of missing out on the energy transition, of having believed in Putin more than Merkel and of having obtained a courtesy report from TÜV. We have never succeeded in the latter (rest in peace in the car graveyard, dear Smurf!), which is why we would rate the truthfulness of this claim in the Schröder class, i.e. less than ten percent.

The mock debate about the remaining working lives of the power plants should not be confused with the “phantom debate” about extending the remaining working lives of employees until they retire (only at seventy), from which Minister of Labor Heil immediately let the air out. This “anti-social bullshit” – for once he’s right, Bartsch – didn’t even want to take up the FDP; people have enough other worries at the moment.







The handball at Wembley screamed to the heavens

That was probably also the reason why the outrage about the renewed fraud at Wembley was limited. The English captain’s handball right in front of our goal screamed to heaven; at best, it could have been considered legal in volleyball. But after the second blackest day in German football history, not even the Bild newspaper succeeded in driving the Germans to the barricades. The discussion about the stolen penalty would have been anything but a sham debate.

But the referee was from Ukraine, so we really shouldn’t be petty about that. After all, Selenskyj wants to supply us with electricity in winter when we are sitting in the dark and cold. Even in the Ukraine, we German energy idiots feel sorry for us. This is not a bad joke from Moscow, but the bitter truth.