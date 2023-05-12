AIn view of the debates about drag queen readings for four-year-olds and the abolition of day-care center crafts for Mother’s and Father’s Day, it is very reassuring these days that at least the advertising space in the Republic is still paying homage to the classic family: There is mom of four, Heidi Klum, hand in hand with her beautiful daughter Leni.

The fact that both of them only wear underwear, and then also that of the “Intimissimi” brand, refers to the irreplaceable bond of trust between mothers and their children.

Blood is thicker than water. But there are gradations there too. In terms of image, the sister is at the bottom of the nuclear family. The term “sister party” or the vita of the rapper Schwesta Ewa shows that. In contrast, the brother has gained increasing importance, which could also have something to do with the enrichment of society through people from the most diverse backgrounds.

The brother always comes out bigger

Especially friends who are aware that the term “friend” has been burned out (“Freunderlwirtschaft”, “Party Friend”, “Steffen Freund”) tend to be “Bro”, “Brudi”, “Brother of another mother” or just like that to be addressed as “brother”. From the rapper arrest warrant there are logically even Brudi flip-flops. The fact that fratricidal wars are the sharpest form of conflict – Cain versus Abel, Harry versus William – does not contradict the analysis. As Theodor Däubler put it, often quoted by Carl Schmitt: “The enemy is our own question as a figure.”

In fact, the brother is even in the process of outstripping the father: This occurs either in the bellicose context (“The war as the father of all things”), in the mafia context (“Godfather”) or in religion (Godfather), with the latest theological research is certain that God was possibly a woman or at least gender fluid.







The earth is and remains a mother

So we finally come to the mother. Basically, she’s always been the most important member of the family, both literally and metaphorically. It may mean “Fatherland” – but the earth is and remains a mother. The birthmark has always been more appealing than the mark of Cain, see Marilyn Monroe. And even on the military field of honor the mother was formative (“mother of all battles”, “mother of the company”) when she was at best responsible for dispersing the fighting men.

The mothers hold everything together. Last but not least, Falco’s song “Mother, the man with the coke is here” bears witness to this. The father ordered the substance on the Darknet – and the mother has to see where the money for it comes from. Almost like Habeck’s heating plans. In fact, the mother is so close to us human children that it can become obsessive or even oedipal. Legion the insults directed against the mother and her alleged profession. And Stifler’s Mom probably wowed more teenagers than drag queens.

Above all, however, the mother stands for the combination of warmth and strength: As Foreign Minister Baerbock said to the Russian counterpart Lavrov when she withstood his vodka test: “If drinking vodka at lunchtime is an endurance test – I have given birth to two children.” That caused her a lot of criticism brought in. Because non-mothers felt left out. And because some mothers do not see their motherhood as having such positive connotations (“Regretting Motherhood”).







In general, motherly things are difficult. In an online article, the Tagesschau used the term “participating person” instead of “mother”. Markus Söder said at the CSU party conference: “Mother or mom is the most beautiful word in the world!”

We have often contradicted the CSU boss, but today we want to go with him. And since we have deliberately not bought or made any gifts for Mother’s Day so far, because we didn’t want to reduce our wonderful mother to being a mother, she, a subscriber to the “Neu-Ulmer Zeitung”, will have the FAZ hot off the press on the breakfast table tomorrow, with this greeting : Happy Mother’s Day, dear mom, and thank you for everything!