Kdo you call him? When a pastor comes before his Creator after a long godly life. At the end of the friendly welcome talk, he dares to ask one more question: “My God, why did you not let me win the lottery just once, even though I have always served you faithfully and asked you so often?” “I would have liked to have done that if you had filled out a lottery ticket just once.”

Why do we remember that old joke right now? It has nothing to do with abuse. But much with luck, grace and forms. And so the joke builds a very broad bridge for us to the German vaccination campaign.

Campaign or Campanne?

Whereby one should rather speak of a campaign or at least a campaign. When it comes to vaccination, Germany is about the same as Berlin is when it comes to building an airport. No, that’s actually unfair. If the construction of the airport had gone like the fight against the pandemic, then one would still be wondering in the Brandenburg sand which had higher priority, the dismantling of the fire protection system or the relocation of the runway.

But the luckier among us can fly to Malle from “Willy Brandt”, while we are unlucky enough to be persecuted by the curse of late birth with sore fingers in hotline waiting loops, in which you can at most get through to someone who does not know where you can get at least Astra-Zeneca if you dare.

Loitering in front of a vaccination center

We really have no choice but to hang around in front of a vaccination center in the evening, as recommended, in case they still have a shot of lukewarm vaccine left. In Berlin, we heard, construction workers have already enjoyed an unexpected injection in this way; But they are also not afraid of liquids called “Astra”.

Yes, Berlin, you have to go there. Unlike in bureaucratic Hesse, for example, you get your “prick” even at the age of sixty – if you weren’t so stupid as to believe an insurance agent (!) That privately insured people would not be treated any worse in our country than statutory health insurance patients. What would the representative now say about the vaccine being withdrawn from private practices? We suspect it: It is better not to be vaccinated until all side effects have been researched in the health insurance patients.

Just get something out of it

That would be what you could call a bridge: just cut something until you can think of something better. And for a start, the bridge lockdown wasn’t bad at all. Only incorrigible lateral thinkers think of Bernhard Wicki’s anti-war film or the newer Nordic noir flick “The Bridge – Transit into Death”. We, however, immediately began to hum “Sur le pont d’Avignon, on y danse, on y danse …”

The Chancellor, however, would probably think of another song from her youth: “You have to go over seven bridges, survive seven dark years …” But with her it will only be six months plus stoppage time if the FDP is like that again should lay a suspension bridge section. Lindner still has to find a spin, as he explains that it is better to rule badly with the Greens and the SPD rather than not at all.

The SPD finds it easier to tear down all bridges behind it; She definitely does not want to help the Union to become chancellor again. Of course, the CDU and CSU do not seem to have any great desire to do so anymore. Hardly anyone builds a footbridge that leads across the raging torrent of the pandemic over to the Chancellery than someone else, scratchy, full of treachery saws a gap in the bridge.

In the end, of course, the whole Union and its election victory could fall into the water while the laughing third party, i.e. the Greens, pop the organic champagne in Merkel’s former office. The CDU and CSU will then probably not even be able to rely on Erdogan’s divan.