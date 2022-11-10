Saint Augustine wrote that science is unhealthy curiosity and superfluous vanity, the latter being a redundant expression, since vanity is always superfluous pride. Without leaving such considerations behind, it is convenient to delve into the irregular structure of fractals to realize that their geometric forms are included little or not at all in the study plans, making it clear that between Saint Augustine and Mandelbrot, the first always has more influence. and predicament than the second in textbooks, not because of his nominal presence, but because of the dominance of his ideas regarding science as unhealthy curiosity. Antonio Escohotado wrote in his day about this serious error; today we bring him to memory on the first anniversary of his death.

To forget that there are geometric shapes whose structure is repeated at different scales is to ignore that shape, chance and dimension are aspects of our own reality, the same reality that leads to tearing apart a cauliflower and note that its parts, even the smallest ones, are similar – if not identical – to cauliflower when shown whole.

More information:

This endless, irregular-looking pattern is called a fractal, a term that originates from the Latin word fracture, that is, broken, and which was proposed in the mid-1970s by the mathematician Benoît Mandelbrot (1924-2010), who came to maintain an abstract pulse, worth the metaphor, with Euclidean concrete geometry. His approximation to more complex figures than those integrated in Euclidean geometry has been a tool to apply the fractal basis to the study of economic crises, reproducing them at all scales.

All in all, the regular irregularity of the fractal forms has its narrative expression in one of the stories by Jorge Luis Borges entitled The circular ruins and that came to light at the end of 1940 in the magazine Sur, when Mandelbrot was still a young student who was seduced by the narrative beauty of fractals that Gaston Julia had been explaining for years (1893-1978).

Argentine author Jorge Luis Borges in a 1977 photograph. Sophie Bassouls

For those who do not know, Gaston Julia was a French mathematician of Catalan parents who lost his nose in World War I, wearing a mask from a very young age to hide the facial disaster. In another piece we will talk about this man, his studies and his bad luck. Now let’s continue with Borges, because, in his story, the protagonist is a man that no one saw disembark “in the unanimous night”, a man who in the end turned out to be the projection of another man’s dream who, in turn, also turned out to be to be the projected appearance of a dream and so on ad infinitum, reproducing life in different dimensions of a reality that has been dreamed of in the center of circular ruins.

Borges’s curiosity, as well as that of Gaston Julia or Mandelbrot, was the basis of his abstract knowledge, a knowledge that fed on the aesthetic sense of fractals; the irregular and obsessive geometry that nature offers as an artistic possibility and that Saint Augustine never managed to explain.

Note: The Borges story cited in this article is published in the volume full stories by Jorge Luis Borges (Lumen).

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.