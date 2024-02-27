The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a Fractal Design Celsius+ S28 Prism PWM ARGB. The reported discount compared to the average price is approximately €63. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The average price indicated by Amazon is €176. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Fractal Design Celsius+ S28 Prism PWM ARGB
Fractal Design Celsius+ S28 Prism PWM ARGB is compatible with:
- Intel LGA 1150, 1151, 1155, 1156, 1366, 2011, 2011-3, 2066
- AMD am2, am2+, am3, am3+, am4, fm1, fm2, fm2+, tr4
This liquid cooling system ensures a noise level of 33 dB. It can also use ARGB LED effects and is compatible with Asus AURA, Gigabyte Fusion, MSI Mystic Light and ASRock Polychrome.
#Fractal #Design #Celsius #S28 #Prisma #PWM #ARGB #sale #historic #price #Amazon
Leave a Reply