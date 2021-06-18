Genoa – Gianluca Frabotta arriving at Genoa. The agreement with Juve for the purchase of the left-back born in 1999 is now one step away, in the next few hours the white smoke is expected. Frabotta made his debut on 1 August 2020 in Serie A, it was Pirlo who gave him confidence, launching him as a starter in the league and in the cups, also thanks to the absence of Alex Sandro due to injury. At the end of the season he put together 17 appearances, a goal in the Italian Cup and the call-up to the Under 21. He is looking for more space and Genoa can guarantee it, given that Pellegrini has returned to the Juventus base after the physical problems he had during the season .

Sam Lammers is also getting closer to Genoa. The negotiations had started in January, only postponed due to Gasperini’s lack of green light who did not want to lose players in view of the commitments on three fronts. Now the situation has changed, Lammers is not part of Atalanta’s plans and therefore is destined to go and play. Genoa wants the inclusion of a right of redemption and slowly the agreement is approaching; Atalanta would not want to lose control over Lammers, given that they bought him by paying him 9 million euros plus bonus to the PSV. Ballardini has already given his green light, he knows the player for having seen him play during his business trip to the Netherlands, when he was stopped after the 2018 exoneration with Genoa.

The other primary role on which to intervene is that of goalkeeper. Perin remains a goal but Juve, at least for the moment, is not willing to sell him except outright. So the candidates on the table are now Marco Silvestri, 30, out of Verona as his contract expires in 2022, and Jesse Joronen, 28, Finnish in the last two seasons at Brescia. Silvestri seems to have gained positions in the last few hours and is currently the strongest candidate in the event that Perin fails to recover after the last year and a half of the loan.

