Frabosa – He is a 70-year-old pensioner, Aldo Anselmo, originally from Genoa but residing in the Roero area for many years, the victim of the accident which took place this afternoon (January 2) in the area of Midnight (1,741 meters) in Prato Nevoso di Frabosa Sottana, in the Mondolè mountains.

The man was piloting his hang glider which crashed shortly after take off. The fall may have been caused by hitting an electric cable. The alarm went off around 2pm. The rescue by the 118 medical team and the firefighters, who intervened by helicopter, was in vain.

Investigations are underway on the tragedy by the Mondovì carabinieri and mountain rescue.