The High-Precision Complexes holding (part of Rostec) tested FPV drone suppression systems as part of infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), they reported TASS October 30 at the company’s press service.

They noted that such drones pose a threat. Developing protection against them is the main task of maintaining the performance of equipment.

“Tests of some samples of local electronic warfare systems have been carried out with encouraging results. Currently, work is underway to include such systems in the equipment of infantry fighting vehicles,” they said.

Earlier, on October 27, Izvestia correspondent Alexey Poltoranin showed the operation of a BMP-2 with a 30-mm cannon mounted on the turret in the Donetsk direction. He said that the infantry fighting vehicle is always loaded with full ammunition, since there can be up to several trips a day.

Before this, on September 6, military expert, retired colonel, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces (Air Defense) Yuri Knutov said that modernization significantly increases the technical characteristics of the BMP-2M with Berezhok combat compartments. Earlier on this day, it became known that the High-Precision Complexes holding (part of Rostec) supplied the Ministry of Defense with a new batch of modernized BMP-2M infantry fighting vehicles with Berezhok combat compartments.