“High-precision complexes” tested systems for suppressing FPV drones as part of infantry fighting vehicles

The High-Precision Complexes holding company of the Rostec state corporation tested suppression systems for FPV drones (first-person view) as part of infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs). This was reported by the company’s press service. TASS.

“FPV drones are a serious threat to infantry fighting vehicles. And protection against them is a priority task to ensure the survivability of equipment. Testing of some samples of local electronic warfare (electronic warfare) systems approx. “Tapes ru”) were carried out with encouraging results,” the report says.

The press service noted that work is currently underway to include such systems in the equipment of infantry fighting vehicles.

Earlier, Denis Oslomenko, general director of the PPSh Laboratory company, said that in the zone of a special military operation, the Triton system was tested on armored vehicles to protect tanks from FPV drones.

In October, it became known that Russian tanks had new electronic warfare systems that prevent FPV drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from getting closer than 10 meters. The system can deprive a reconnaissance drone flying close to the vehicle of communication with the satellite and its operator.