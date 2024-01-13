FPV drone suppression systems began to be used on Russian tanks in the Northern Military District zone

Saniya FPV drone suppression systems have begun to be used on Russian tanks in the special military operation (SVO) zone in Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported. Writes about this RIA News.

In the video provided by the department, the T-80BVM tank fires at positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with high-explosive fragmentation shells from a closed position. The tank is equipped with a drone suppression system developed by 3mx.

As experts explained, Sania is an automatic dome system for detecting and suppressing FPV drones.

“The system’s detector scans the space for the presence of single FPV drones or a whole swarm at a distance of up to 1.5 kilometers, and their suppression occurs at a distance of up to 1 kilometer. The complex provides suppression of drones even when the tank is moving,” the ministry emphasized.

Earlier it became known that Russian FPV drones in the NVO zone operated in air homing torpedo mode.