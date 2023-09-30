Serial production of the Sparrow FPV drone, which is designed to destroy armored vehicles, will begin in October 2023. This was announced on Saturday, September 30, by Andrey Bratenkov, executive director of the Spectr Engineering design bureau.

“We have received a conclusion on the successful results of official tests of the Sparrow FPV drone and the communication repeater for unmanned aerial vehicles Oblachko in the special operation zone. It was decided to mass produce our products for the needs of the Northern Military District starting in October of this year,” he reports. TASS.

At the same time, Bratenkov noted that data on the amount of equipment for Russian troops is not disclosed.

Sparrow drones are equipped with cumulative ammunition that weighs about 500 g. This, in turn, allows them to penetrate armor up to 200 mm. In addition, Cloud repeaters facilitate the use of such drones at distances of over five kilometers, given that the operator may be in cover.

Earlier, on September 21, the chief designer of the organization, Alexander Zakharov, spoke about the creation of an analogue of the kamikaze drone “Geranium”. The new Italmas drone is a kamikaze drone filled with explosives. Its job is to hover over an enemy target until a command is given, at which point the UAV must rush to a designated point to blow up the selected enemy target. The range of such a drone exceeds 200 km.

Before this, on September 18, it became known that the “Royal Wolves” military groups would receive “BAS-80” kamikaze drones with folding wings from the NPO “Android Technology” for testing in the special operation zone. The drones are assembled from composite materials, which has significantly reduced their weight. Devices of this model are capable of reaching speeds of up to 130 km/h.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

