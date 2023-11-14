No test drives, no driving impressions, no design focus. To talk to you about the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore we decided to go deeper, under the skin of the Trident super sports car which for the first time has a 100% electric version. The powertrain of this car was born in Turin, from the collaboration between the Modena car manufacturer and FPT Industrial, the Iveco Group brand which opened its first zero-emissions factory right in the shadow of the Mole.

The ePowertrain Plant, a zero impact factory

The ePowertrain Plant in Turin was in fact created as a carbon neutral site, through the use of renewable energy and the purchase of carbon credits. It is a cutting-edge and highly automated plant, with the use of Industry 4.0 technologies which see full synergy between workers and machinery while simultaneously improving productivity, safety and quality of work. Augmented reality and collaborative robots are also used for design and logistics. Inaugurated at the end of 2022, this site was created within the FPT industrial area of ​​Stura where there are also factories dedicated to axles and engines for endothermic models.

Within an area of ​​approximately 15,000 square meters, the ePowertrain Plant produces battery packs, electric axles for heavy commercial vehicles and Central Drives, for a total expected output of over 50,000 units of each technology. The collaboration between FPT Industriale Maserati was also included in the development of these systems, with the creation of these elements integrated into the front and rear axles which offer a very compact layout in which the inverter and other components.

The electric axles for the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

The solution developed by the Iveco brand and the Trident, which exploited technologies applied in Formula E, made it possible to offer the new GranTurismo Folgore a layout that provides for optimal weight distribution, also adding greater opportunities in terms of space. The eAX 300-F electric front axle develops a maximum power of over 300 kW and a maximum torque at the wheels of 3,100 Nm. Furthermore, it is equipped with an integrated “parking lock” locking system which increases safety and prevents any movement of the car when parked. The eAX 600-R electric rear axle with two motors develops a maximum power of over 600 kW and a maximum torque at the wheels of 6,500 Nm. Thanks to the decoupling of the two motors at the rear, it is possible to independently manage the distribution of the torque on the two wheels, with torque vectoring capable of always guaranteeing maximum stability and the best driving dynamics.

The specifications of the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

Two Italian excellences therefore working in synergy to give life to the new electric from Maserati, with the GranTurismo Folgore which on the road is able to express its full potential through the three engines of 300 kW each which offer an overall system power of 761 HP, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 325 km/h.

A cutting-edge factory

However, Turin’s ePowertrain offers 360° sustainability, with particular attention to the environment: here there is the Iveco Group Sustainability Garden, a 6,000 m2 area covered with 100 plants of native drought-resistant species with a excellent CO2 absorption capacity among which you can walk thanks to a walkable path made of recycled pallets. Added to this are also the solar panels that supply energy to the structure, the mini Wind Tower and the SmartFlower.

A smart, flexible, modern and incredibly silent factory: during our visit, in fact, this element immediately caught our eye, which seems to clash with the imagery of an automotive component production site, ideally a place of noise and frenzy. Here everything flows calmly and calmly, with the work nevertheless seeing the birth of some of the most sophisticated systems that are the basis of the Iveco group’s commercial vehicles but also systems that push the Nikola models. The agreement with Maserati represents the icing on the cake for the Stura ePowertrain Plant, where electrification is a serious matter.