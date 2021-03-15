Bethesda and Microsoft is a tandem that since last week has not stopped talking in the video game sector. After the certification of the acquisition by the European Union, those of Redmond officially announced the arrival of the Zenimax Media group studios to the Xbox family.

After the formality of the agreement, the first results of the acquisition of Bethesda did not take long to wait, as the arrival of 20 of the most iconic titles of the company to Xbox Game Pass was confirmed. In addition, Microsoft confirmed that some titles would receive performance improvements in the future thanks to FPS Boost, something that was made official today.

Xbox makes FPS Boost improvements official for 5 legendary Bethesda games

Just a few minutes ago, the company announced through Xbox Wire that is already available the FPS Boost improvements for 5 games from the American company, among which we find Fallout 4, The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim, Prey, Fallout 76 or Dishonored Definitive Edition.

Bethesda games on PS5 or Xbox exclusives? All tracks from Phil Spencer

As in the rest of the titles that have the FPS Boost improvements, games will go from running at 30 fps to achieve greater smoothness thanks to the 60 fps that this technology offers. However, as Microsoft itself has shared, some titles have had to sacrifice resolution to be able to correctly apply this technology, as for example it has happened with Fallout 4 and Fallout 76, which also do not have FPS Boost enabled automatically. .

So if you want to enjoy 5 of Bethesda’s most iconic games in the best possible conditions, don’t hesitate and take advantage of the arrival of these FPS Boost improvements.