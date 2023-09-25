Home page politics

It has become completely surprising that prominent FPÖ politicians have visited the Taliban in Kabul. There is now outrage in Austria.

Vienna – This news hit Austria unexpectedly. The visit of a group of former politicians from the right-wing extremist FPÖ to the Taliban in Kabul last weekend became completely surprising on Monday morning. Among them is Andreas Mölzer, who has been known as a party ideologist for many years and was a member of the EU Parliament from 2004 to 2014. The FPölers apparently traveled to Afghanistan without any public or political mission.

There is now horror and indignation in Austria about this visit. The FPÖ is rolling out the red carpet for the Taliban extremists, says the Federal Managing Director of the SPÖ Sandra Breiteneder Crown newspaper. “The fact is: the Taliban disregard women’s rights with tremendous severity,” she adds. But extremists are “always welcome partners” for the FPÖ; they don’t even stop at the Taliban. Liberal democracy, our free society and the rights of women and minorities are the declared enemies of the FPÖ,” said Breiteneder.

“Leading members” of the FPÖ visit the Taliban foreign minister

What happened? In Kabul on Sunday (September 24th) Mölzer and other prominent figures from the FPÖ met the Taliban’s Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, as initially reported by the Afghan news agency TOLO News and a spokesman for the minister reported on social media. In addition to Mölzer, former MP Johannes Hübner can also be seen in the accompanying photos. The station made in Austria Pulse 24 made this incident public.

According to a statement from the Afghan Foreign Ministry, the minister spoke to “leading members of the Austrian Freedom Party” about the general situation in Afghanistan. After discussions with “some Afghans,” the guests from abroad were convinced that the Afghans were “happy” with the current circumstances and felt “safe,” according to the official statement. Matters relating to the consular representation of Afghanistan in Austria were also discussed.

FPÖ politicians in Kabul regret that the Taliban regime is not recognized

The FPÖ grandees ultimately promised the Afghan Foreign Minister that they would “draw an authentic picture of the current situation in Afghanistan” to the Austrian and European public.

It is written about Johannes Hübner in the Kabul statement that he expressed his regret that the government provided by the Taliban is not yet internationally recognized, “although it has restored security across the country and brought an end to decades of conflict.” Hübner was a member of the National Council from 2008 to 2017 and the Bundesrat from 2020 to 2023, i.e. both chambers of the Austrian Parliament. An anti-Semitism scandal cost him his candidacy for another term in the National Council in 2017.

Andreas Mölzer is the best-known face among the FPÖ politicians who paid a visit to the Taliban government’s foreign minister in Kabul. © CHROMORANGE / IMAGO

Apparently not a trip on behalf of the FPÖ – but the party is still receiving sharp criticism

Apparently the trip of the prominent FPÖ members was not agreed upon with the party. Upon request from Pulse 24 Christian Hafenecker, General Secretary of the FPÖ, said that they only found out about it through media inquiries. Hafenecker is quoted as saying that it was “a purely private matter for these people, which was neither coordinated with nor on behalf of the FPÖ and was not paid for by them.”

Despite this, the ÖVP, which governs Austria, is openly asking whether recognizing the Taliban government is the FPÖ party line. “These and other questions that arise from the visit of FPÖ politicians to the Taliban require immediate clarification by the FPÖ boss,” said ÖVP General Secretary Christian Stocker, according to the Crown newspaper.

ÖVP speaks of the FPÖ meeting “with representatives of a recognized terrorist organization”

Stocker accuses the far-right party of having “proactively glossed over the situation in Afghanistan and thereby, consciously or unconsciously, made itself available to the Taliban propaganda machine.” People are used to a lot from the FPÖ – The fact that prominent members of the FPÖ “meet with representatives of a recognized terrorist organization” is “finally the bottom of the barrel.” He demands a “ruthless clarification of the motives behind this trip.”

The Austrian Foreign Ministry, however, had been informed about this trip in advance and advised against it. According to the ministry, “there has been a travel warning in place for decades for good reason.” Andreas Mölzer is “not an official representative of Austria,” emphasizes the ministry. Like most countries in the world, Austria does not recognize the Taliban government ruling in Afghanistan, as a ministry spokeswoman specifically emphasized.