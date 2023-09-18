It is not that a window has been enabled for new players to join teams in this Colombian League 2023. It is that many are anticipating 2024 and that is why anyone who wants to ask for a clue has to raise their hand from now on, This is the case of Yerson Candelo who dreams of returning to Colombia.

It is the second time that the approach with Millonarios has occurred, on my part there is every desire to go

Yerson Candelo, current Aucas player from Ecuador, gave revealing details about his sports career, and from Ecuador he has given a clear wink to Millonarios, thinking about the Copa Libertadores and more challenges in the FPC.

In interview with a breakthe Cali side made everything clear and He revealed his desire to play under the orders of Alberto Gamero. Candelo He was blunt and did not mix his time at Atlético Nacional, where his last game was in the final of the Colombian League last June against the ‘ambassador’ team.

“It is the second time that the approach with Millonarios has occurred, on my part there is every desire to go, within the club there are several people interested in me being able to join the team, yes it is a possibility and I consider it too,” he stated. .

🚨Could Candelo reach Millionaires? This answered us… 🔥🚨 We leave you a preview of the interview that comes out tomorrow, Monday at 7:00 pm with Yerson Candelo 👀 pic.twitter.com/8shtAX3NE4 — A break (@Unbreakoficial) September 18, 2023

Several things come together: since the departure of Andrés Román no player has established himself and, taking into account the direct style of play with which the last League title came, the need for a long-term player to balance has become evident. in marking and contribution in the attack.

The player left Atlético Nacional precisely after the defeat in the final of the first semester and, although it registers one attendance in five games in Aucas, the club is in the last positions in the local tournament and that opens the door to exit.

Is it a demand from Gamero to the leadership?

It is not ruled out that Professor Alberto Gamero has expressly requested the signing of Yerson Candelo to the ‘albiazul’ leadership. It would make a lot of sense, since the coach knows that this semester could be a transition, but 2024 is the year of international consolidation and that requires a roster with very strong options, beyond the good discoveries that the youth team has been making.

And a few months ago, at a press conference, the coach of Millonarios was consulted about the possible arrival of the 31-year-old player and gave him ‘eyes’ to land in Bogotá after leaving Nacional.

“He is a good player, with a lot of experience and who has already been a champion. If he has the opportunity to come, welcome,” explained Alberto Gamero at the time.

