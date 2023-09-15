Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/14/2023 – 18:25

The Mixed Biodiesel Parliamentary Front (FPBio) stated that it intends to improve the Future Fuel bill in Congress, presented this Thursday by the government. In the front assessment, the government project, prepared by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, does not incorporate factors such as the evolution of the content of the biodiesel mixture with diesel oil and the creation of a system for tracking the quality of diesel B. “Once Although there are other legislative initiatives with similar proposals, such as PL nº 4196/2023, by federal deputy Alceu Moreira (MDB-RS), president of FPBio, parliamentarians have already articulated the consideration of the projects. Combining means determining the joint processing of proposals that deal with the same or similar subjects”, informed the bench, in a note.

FPBio recalled that when a proposal presented in the Chamber of Deputies is similar to another that is already being processed, the Chamber’s Board determines that the most recent one be attached to the oldest one. In this way, the Executive’s project would be added to the one already underway in the Legislature. The possibility discussed by FPBio is that both the government’s PL and Moreira’s are attached to PL 528/2020, reported by federal deputy Arnaldo Jardim (Cidadania-SP), which deals with the mixture of biodiesel and fossil diesel.

Moreira sees the Executive’s proposal with “favorable eyes”, but argues that the ten-year biofuels policy should be added to it. “The paths for the sustainable expansion of biodiesel need to be detailed in the Fuel of the Future program. Combining the projects is the solution to qualify the national discussion around the issue and ensure due space for the coexistence of different types of biofuels, with a view to the transition to a low-carbon economy”, said the president of FPBio.