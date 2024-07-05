Parliamentary Front for Agribusiness says it is in dialogue with Lira to include animal protein in the basic food basket and have zero tax

The FPA (Parliamentary Front for Agribusiness) announced this Friday (5 July 2024) that it will work to include meat in the basic basket of tax reform, so that animal protein has zero tax.

“What we advocate is that food should be cheaper in supermarkets. We need to have a national basic food basket and animal proteins must be on people’s tables. This needs to be resolved and we have made clear the need to control inflation and improve the quality of food for society.”said the president of the FPA, Pedro Lupion (PP-PR), in a note.

According to the statement, members of the FPA are in contact with the working group that deals with tax regulation and with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), for meat to be included in the basic food basket in the final text of the PLP (complementary bill) 68 of 2024.

The members of the PLP working group announced on Thursday (July 4) that meat will have a 60% reduction in the rate charged by CBS and IBS, but not a total exemption. According to the members of Congress, the zero tax on animal proteins will increase the general VAT (Value Added Tax) rate, currently estimated by the government at 26.5%.

Lira declared on Wednesday (3.Jul) that the exemption for meats was “a heavy price for all Brazilians”. According to the deputy, this would result in an impact of 0.57 pp (percentage point) on the final rate.

Lupion said that in more than 15 states, animal proteins are considered basket items, due to the PIS/Cofins differentiation, and, therefore, they need to be included in the national issue.

“I am a federal deputy and I am president of the largest group in the National Congress and I will not allow any point of the proposal to bring harm to the sector or to the population that depends on food on the table to survive”he stated.

The inclusion of meat in the basic food basket is requested by the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). PT Deputies, led by Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), are trying to change the report that should be voted on next week to guarantee the exemption of animal protein.

Despite defending the same purpose, the FPA criticized the way the government handled the issue. The Front emphasized that meat was not included in the basic food basket in the proposal sent by the Ministry of Finance to Congress.

“They have already wanted to import rice to lower the price on the domestic market, with a positive stock in Brazil. Soon it will be meat, chicken, among other products that will be affected, if we are unable to reduce the tax rate. Is this the right path? The inclusion of animal proteins is one of our demands and of extreme importance to the population.”said Lupion.

For the FPA, the president’s position is a nod to the President of the Republic, who promised cheaper picanha during the 2022 election campaign.