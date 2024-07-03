Arnaldo Jardim (Cidadania-SP), vice-president of the front, wants to prevent investment funds from being taxed on daily operations, as proposed in the reform text

The federal deputy Arnaldo Jardim (Cidadania-SP), vice president of FPA (Parliamentary Front for Agriculture), stated that it is working to prevent FII (Real Estate Investment Funds) and Fiagro (Investment Fund in Agroindustrial Chains) from being taxed in the tax reform. According to him, the entity and Frente Brasil Competitivo, which it coordinates, will defend the proposal.

The congressman said this Tuesday (2.Jul.2024) to Economic value which will propose adding a paragraph to the text to change the category of the funds and thus prevent them from being taxed. According to the newspaper, the government has raised the possibility of taxing the funds.

The PLP (Complementary Bill) 68 of 2024which establishes the IBS (Tax on Goods and Services), the CBS (Contribution on Goods and Services) and the IS (Selective Tax) understands that investment funds would be subject to the incidence of the IBS and the CBS.

Currently, the tax falls on the managers, not the funds.

In Publication On X (formerly Twitter), Jardim stated that taxation would compromise efforts to increase infrastructure resources.

In an interview after the tax WG meeting on Monday (1st July), the deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA) denied that the funds will be taxed. Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), who was also at the meeting, confirmed the information and said that they did not schedule “no income”.