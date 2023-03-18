Yesterday during the first and second free practice we found out that Red Bull are looking very strong again. Verstappen drives the fastest time during both training sessions on Friday. Today the drivers get one more practice during the 3rd free practice of the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP before qualifying tonight.

Nyck de Vries’ Saturday didn’t start off great. The Dutch driver will not be in action during this training. The team has discovered a problem in the engine that requires a new block in the car. We see his AT23 standing on the box for the entire training while it is being worked on a lot. Let’s hope the team is done with their work before qualifying.

Max Verstappen uses the hard tire at the start of the third practice session. He is only 0.3 seconds slower than teammate Pérez, who sets the fastest time on the soft tyre. When Verstappen also switches to the soft rubber, he drives the fastest time. Behind the Red Bulls, the field is close together. Aston Martin and Mercedes seem to be making it difficult for each other.

Forecast for tire strategy

Based on the free practice sessions, Pirelli writes that the speed difference between the soft and medium band is 0.4 seconds. The gap between the soft and hard tire is 1.2 seconds. Pirelli’s Mario Isola predicts the tire strategy: “The constantly evolving track and setup improvements the teams are making in FP3 suggest that a one-stop strategy using medium and soft is most likely.”

3rd Free Practice of the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP

What time does F1 start in Saudi Arabia?

Saturday March 18

Qualification: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Sunday March 19

Race: 6:00 PM