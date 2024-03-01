Max Verstappen has not yet had a rock-solid preparation for the Bahrain GP. During the first training, the Dutch driver constantly complained about his gearbox and in FP2 his RB20 was almost half a second short of the fastest time. That fastest time came from Lewis Hamilton who was surprised to see that Mercedes finished first and second.

By the way, no one has gone overboard at Red Bull Racing yet. Max Verstappen said after the first training sessions that he was 'not too worried' about his car. The three-time world champion does predict that qualifying will be exciting, but Verstappen was 'a bit happier' over a longer distance. In other words, they can have pole, because the points are only distributed during the race.

The calm before the storm

This 3rd free practice in Bahrain is not a session that we will remember in ten years. And not again in a few days. Because the sun is full on the circuit, there is little driving. The track will be a lot colder during qualifying and the race than it is now. Then the car reacts a lot differently than it does now. The last training is mainly there to carry out some final checks.

In the first twenty minutes, a handful of drivers complete a few installation laps. After this, the rest also take to the track, but without coming close to yesterday's times. We do hear again that the Red Bull's transmission is not working properly. This time Pérez reports that he is not happy with the upshift. Pérez and his teammate hope that the mechanics can change this.

Verstappen's 3rd free training in Bahrain

Max Verstappen only drives six laps on the hard tire at the start of FP3. After two push laps the tires feel bad again according to the driver and he comes inside. Later, Verstappen comes out on the softest rubber and immediately sets the fastest time. Engineer Lambiase asks whether Verstappen wants an adjustment to the front wing, but according to the driver it is fine.

Verstappen can only enjoy first place for a short time. Taken over by Alonso in no time. Later, Sainz dips below this time and becomes the fastest in this practice session. In one lap, Verstappen mainly falls short in the last sector. But as said, Verstappen focuses on tomorrow's race.

Results of the 3rd free practice for the 2024 Bahrain GP

Sainz Alonso Verstappen Leclerc Norris Russell Piastri Pérez Hulkenberg Stroll Ricciardo Hamilton Tsunoda Magnussen Albon Zhou Bottas Ocon Sargeant Gasly

What time does F1 start in Bahrain?

Friday March 1

Qualification: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Saturday March 2

Race: 4:00 PM