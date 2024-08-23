Back from the summer, the usual problems

“We are a little too slow on short runs and a little too slow on long runs.so there is some work to be done“. With these words, released to the official Formula 1 channel, Max Verstappen commented on the first day of free practice held on his home track, in Zandvoort. In three editions of the Dutch GP, the local hero has always taken pole position and victory.

But this time the sthe road seems really uphill and the reigning world champion did nothing to hide his thoughts. The summary of #1 is simple: the RB20 is too slowjust as it was in the last GPs before the summer break.

Max doesn’t like it

“There is no clear way to improve the situation at the moment, but we will look into the details. For now we’re just too slow, that’s all there is to it – ruled the championship leader, who risks having to play ‘in defense’ even in front of his home crowd – this performance is not a big surprise: we are where we have been in the last races. We will try to find more performances for Sunday“, he concluded.

In terms of times in FP2, the most representative of the day, Verstappen achieved ‘only’ the fifth fastest timebehind the two McLarens and the two Mercedes. A result that confirms the trends already seen between Hungary and Belgium at the end of July.