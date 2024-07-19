Sainz the only reference

With Charles Leclerc turning into a negative protagonist due to theaccident that saw him as the protagonist in FP2Ferrari’s Friday was mainly based on the performances of Carlos SainzThe Spaniard, who had climbed to the top of the standings in the first free practice session, finished in third place in the afternoon sessionpreceded only by Lando Norris’ McLaren and Max Verstappen’s Red Bull.

Sainz gathered important information for the rest of a weekend that could prove crucial for Ferrari, also considering the new updates brought to the bottom of the car to try to find a solution to the now chronic problem of rebounds. The #55 Ferrari, speaking at the end of the day, expressed mostly positive comments on the work done, without however committing himself too much in predictions for the rest of the weekend.

It’s only Friday

“Overall, we had a positive Friday – declared the Madrid native – which is always important here because it’s a very complicated track for the car set-up. Furthermore, due to the high temperatures, It was important to see how all three compounds reacted to the extreme heat of the track.. We have gathered some useful information and it seems that this weekend is more suitable for us. However, it is only Friday, so we have to wait until tomorrow”he concluded.