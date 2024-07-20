Red Bull, promoted updates

As scheduled, the Red Bull brought a track to Budapest deeply revised car iin several parts, with the attempt to respond decisively to the recent performances of McLaren and Mercedes. As stated by Max Verstappen, this is a crucial moment for the championship of the Anglo-Austrians and what was seen on Friday at the Hungaroring can give hope to the world champion team.

Helmut Marko’s Point

“I said this update package had to work, because the last three had had no effect”the Red Bull consultant explained to GPBlog, Helmut Markojustifying his comments on Thursday in which he had defined himself as sceptical about the possibilities of giving a boost to the World Cup with the new developments.

As usual, Marko did not mince his words when analysing what he saw in FP2: “The difference between Verstappen and Norris? McLaren was using the engine to its full power, while we were not. Max’s long runs were very consistent, around 24.1. All his laps were on this limit, while his opponents’ times continued to climb.“, concluded the Austrian. On Friday at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lando Norris finished in first position, 243 thousandths ahead of Max Verstappen.