McLaren on top

FP2 at the Belgian GP saw McLaren once again dominate, with Landon Norris and Oscar Piastri who shared the top two positions in the timesheets ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

In theory, the timing couldn’t be better for the Woking team, especially considering that the Dutch driver will have to serve a 10-place grid penalty on Sunday. Yet, speaking to Sky Sports F1 at the end of the FP2 session, Norris appeared anything but serene on his face, appearing gloomy and dissatisfied despite the best time he had just achieved.

Lando dissatisfied

“We’re doing well so far – the British driver, Max Verstappen’s main rival on the road to the world title, began his career – but we are all attached [come tempi]. Red Bull seems very close at the moment. It’s complicated here and I didn’t feel completely comfortable with the car today – Norris added – there is still some work to do for tomorrow to make me feel better. There are aspects to improve. I hope to find even more rhythm for tomorrow“. Special words, given the strong position of the MCL38, which make tomorrow morning’s FP3 session even more interesting and then especially the afternoon qualifying.